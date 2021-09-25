Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $183.76 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.63% of IPG Photonics worth $183,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $164.27 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.62 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.