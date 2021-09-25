Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $212.44 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.91% of The New York Times worth $212,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 114.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 89,205 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 6.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 29.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 28.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,625,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

