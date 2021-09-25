Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,879 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $141,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,350 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

