Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $142,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,092,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,785,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

