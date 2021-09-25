Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Marriott International worth $175,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 253,551 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

