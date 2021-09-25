Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Avalara worth $127,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.