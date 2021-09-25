Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 894,867 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 8.80% of Radware worth $125,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.96 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

