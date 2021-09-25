Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,590 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.77% of LivePerson worth $210,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 124.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LivePerson by 4,941.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.40 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.