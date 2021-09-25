Arweave Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $25.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $45.01 or 0.00105263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024796 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.