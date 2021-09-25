Asana (NYSE:ASAN) vs. ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47% ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A

33.9% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 97.23 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -81.09 ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ION Acquisition Corp 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asana and ION Acquisition Corp 2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 9 0 2.57 ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $67.21, suggesting a potential downside of 44.00%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

