Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 421.80 ($5.51) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.43. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.16 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

