Atheios Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $55,251.90 and approximately $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.69 or 0.06792426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00351259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.60 or 0.01202861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00110148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00552717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00526759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00311036 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,817,455 coins and its circulating supply is 43,720,336 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.