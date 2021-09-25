Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $237,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

