Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

