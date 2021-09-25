Attila 24 Hour Volume Reaches $213,091.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $213,091.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Attila has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00124526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

