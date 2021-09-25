Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 93,001 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

