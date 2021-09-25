Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Reaches $15.42 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $353,805.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00323847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

