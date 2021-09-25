Auto (AUTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.66 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Auto has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $892.41 or 0.02101648 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $9.66 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

