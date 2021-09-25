Automata Network Tops One Day Volume of $23.70 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $153.73 million and $23.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

