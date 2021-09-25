AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.