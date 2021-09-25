Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.10

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $179,730.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

