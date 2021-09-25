Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.