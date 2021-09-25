Azuki (AZUKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,782.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Azuki has a market cap of $731,134.98 and approximately $28,782.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

