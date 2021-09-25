Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $17.10 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $173.02 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $17.10 or 0.00040153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

