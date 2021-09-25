Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 6.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Baidu worth $204,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

