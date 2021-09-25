Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,157 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

