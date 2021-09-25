bAlpha Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $57.94 or 0.00135918 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $134,495.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

