Banano (BAN) Market Cap Tops $11.34 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $217,628.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00107439 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.