Banano (BAN) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $235,903.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00103233 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.