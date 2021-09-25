Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Ventas worth $240,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 674.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

