Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $215.23 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of Abiomed worth $215,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 30.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abiomed by 409.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.66. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

