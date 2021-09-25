Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $223.02 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Dover worth $223,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

