Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $264.11 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of AutoZone worth $264,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,497.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

