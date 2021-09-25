Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 502,872 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.68% of Semtech worth $209,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 70,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

