Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 182,028 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.73% of Howmet Aerospace worth $255,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $62,105,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

