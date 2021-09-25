Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,891 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $268,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

NYSE:IFF opened at $132.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

