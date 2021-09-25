Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 305,789 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $222,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.