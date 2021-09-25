Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $932.86 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $932.86 million and $193.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,650,999 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

