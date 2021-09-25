Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $112.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $119.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $454.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $466.27 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

