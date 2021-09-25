Beacon Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $14,812.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021504 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

