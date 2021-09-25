Beaxy Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

