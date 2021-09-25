Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,057.02 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,057.02 or 0.02471695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $76.11 million and $3.10 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00161172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.92 or 0.00511915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.