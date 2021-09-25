Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.