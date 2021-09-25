Belt (BELT) Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00106285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00141377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,747.16 or 1.00275834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.81 or 0.06750738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00766726 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

