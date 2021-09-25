Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and $1.12 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00015895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.73 or 1.00006169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.13 or 0.06780476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00768829 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,714,760 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

