BENQI (QI) Market Cap Hits $39.47 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and $5.07 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.