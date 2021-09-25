Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Bentley Systems worth $126,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

