BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $50.09 million and $1.42 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00121490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043527 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

