Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

