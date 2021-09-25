Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $5.47 million and $199,326.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.